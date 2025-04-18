Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,344,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.10% of ITT worth $1,192,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITT opened at $127.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $161.13.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ITT from $179.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

