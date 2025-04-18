Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 80007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Heartland Express

Heartland Express Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $650.23 million, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.