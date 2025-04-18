Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,038,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 2,958,046 shares.The stock last traded at $1.11 and had previously closed at $1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $597.21 million, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52,346 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

