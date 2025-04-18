Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Grows By 82.6%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Babcock International Group Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.34.
About Babcock International Group
