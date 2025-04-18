Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Grows By 82.6%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.34.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

