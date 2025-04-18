Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Drops By 51.1%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,400 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the March 15th total of 487,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 238.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Buzzi Price Performance

Shares of BZZUF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Buzzi has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10.

Buzzi Company Profile

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

