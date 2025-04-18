Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 366,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,218,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AESI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 32,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $612,231.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,651,210 shares in the company, valued at $145,679,038.40. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $305,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 362,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,854,764.60. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $650,150. 24.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,382,000 after buying an additional 773,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,908,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,697,000 after acquiring an additional 935,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,390,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,197,000 after acquiring an additional 689,846 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after acquiring an additional 363,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 227,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

