Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 311,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,730,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XERS. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XERS

Xeris Biopharma Trading Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $632.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

In other news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,559.30. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 133,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 389,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,098,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 500,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 502,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.