Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

BID Stock Performance

Shares of BID stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. BID has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

Get BID alerts:

About BID

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bid Corporation Limited engages in the provision of foodservice solutions in Australasia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, liquor, and ambient goods for the hospitality, hotel, restaurant, café, institutional, catering, and retail sectors; and develops e-commerce solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.