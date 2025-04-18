MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Trading Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.46 and last traded at C$20.41. Approximately 483,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,688,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.35.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

MEG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. MEG Energy’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Insider Activity

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 32,728 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$791,690.32. Also, Director Darlene Miriam Gates sold 91,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$2,215,416.96. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

