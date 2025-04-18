Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Expands By 100.0%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bank of East Asia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of East Asia

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.0391 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

About Bank of East Asia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.