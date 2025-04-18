Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,507 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,355,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

