Belmont Capital LLC Acquires 102,939 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 171.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,939 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,236,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

