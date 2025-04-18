Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 16,659 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 5.8% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,012,000 after buying an additional 4,022,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

