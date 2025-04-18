Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,427 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,678,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,509,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,105,000 after purchasing an additional 380,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $347,903,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,083,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,756,000 after purchasing an additional 481,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,348,000 after buying an additional 279,517 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

