Music Stocks To Watch Today – April 15th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Best Buy, and Synchrony Financial are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of companies that operate within the music industry, including record labels, streaming services, and companies involved in the production, distribution, or publishing of music. These stocks offer investors exposure to various revenue streams related to music consumption such as sales, royalties, and digital streaming profits. Their performance is often influenced by trends in consumer behavior, technological advancements, and shifts in the entertainment landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.50. 28,830,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,846,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.99. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.82. 27,577,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,580,347. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.50. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $113.08. 10,606,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,545,835. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT stock traded up $24.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $573.89. 1,658,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $580.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.06. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $267.76 and a 52-week high of $652.63.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,975,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.75. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,575. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71.

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

