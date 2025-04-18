Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $943,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.87.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.