2,704 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

