Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on ResMed in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $2,332,075.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,289.75. This trade represents a 50.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,816. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.61 and its 200-day moving average is $234.69. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.33 and a 1 year high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.03%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

