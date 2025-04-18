NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $13.55 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,888,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,131,000 after purchasing an additional 262,486 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $2,258,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $86.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average is $99.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.