Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,828,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 39.6% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 22.9% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.41.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $424.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

