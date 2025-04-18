Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 4,415 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 746.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $11,549,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

