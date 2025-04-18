Capital International Ltd. CA Has $15.23 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,461,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,631,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,164,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $452,917,000 after purchasing an additional 431,840 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $354.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

