Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Trimmed by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Broderick Brian C boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $176.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average of $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.05.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,809 shares of company stock worth $6,154,756 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

