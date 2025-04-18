Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 243.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 385,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 120,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1576 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

