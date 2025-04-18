Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 895.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chubb Stock Performance
NYSE CB opened at $285.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
