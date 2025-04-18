Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Posts Earnings Results

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Foresight VCT had a net margin of 75.85% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Foresight VCT Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.94) on Friday. Foresight VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 67.50 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 84 ($1.11). The company has a market cap of £213.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.69.

Foresight VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 8.59%. This is a positive change from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $4.40. Foresight VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

