ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $683.16, but opened at $647.00. ASML shares last traded at $644.05, with a volume of 934,500 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

ASML Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $699.77 and its 200 day moving average is $714.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ASML by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

