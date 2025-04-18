Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $544.25, but opened at $518.07. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $528.56, with a volume of 129,911 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $595.76 and a 200-day moving average of $659.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,031.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

