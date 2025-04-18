Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

