iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $455,550,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,741,000 after buying an additional 1,509,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after buying an additional 1,421,699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,147,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT opened at $87.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

