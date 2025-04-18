Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s Largest Position

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $45,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $189.47 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.79.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

