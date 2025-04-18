Capital International Sarl Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 363.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,643,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $196.60 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.08.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

