Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,855 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

