Capital International Sarl Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,775,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $251.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Argus downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.