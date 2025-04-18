U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,640,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,373 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $78,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after buying an additional 3,211,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,443,000 after buying an additional 2,460,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,948,000 after acquiring an additional 850,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $38.21 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

