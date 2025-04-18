United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $158.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average of $160.51. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $965,757.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,183,234.11. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $688,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,501,465.60. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,931 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.