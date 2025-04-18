NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 466,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,838,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $242.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.26.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.8888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

