Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,050 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $60,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,210.23.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,907.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,819.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,980.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

