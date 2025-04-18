Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 54,566.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,335.27 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,337.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,322.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total transaction of $4,825,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,539 shares in the company, valued at $20,545,510.41. This trade represents a 19.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total value of $7,366,953.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,010,072.40. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock worth $167,165,496 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

