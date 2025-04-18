Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.650-5.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Prologis Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PLD opened at $101.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average is $113.42. Prologis has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 629.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.