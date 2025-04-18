Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Down 9.2% – Here’s Why

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 401,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,409,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

A number of research firms have commented on ARWR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $583,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,921,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,055,219.95. This represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,839 shares of company stock worth $4,054,176. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

