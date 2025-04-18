Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 615.0 days.
Storebrand ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SREDF opened at $10.75 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.
About Storebrand ASA
