Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $79.07 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 540,495 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 142,433 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $79,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,308.20. The trade was a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total value of $218,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,156.45. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,019,290. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

