Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $148.74 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,350 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $148,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $24,280,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,000. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total value of $111,034.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,805,286.70. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $489.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $545.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

