Infusive Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 1.7% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Diageo by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $109.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $144.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

