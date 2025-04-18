Capital International Sarl Buys 11,039 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $18,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,720,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,638.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $219,187,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 555.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 569,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,404,000 after purchasing an additional 482,787 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Susquehanna started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.13.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $322.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.15. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.11 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

