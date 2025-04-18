Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 957,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 9.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,324,000 after buying an additional 101,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 78,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 68,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 62.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDOT opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Barclays decreased their price target on Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

