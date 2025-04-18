Holcombe Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Invesco by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 69.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IVZ

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.