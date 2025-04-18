Holcombe Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Invesco by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $19.55.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 69.49%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
