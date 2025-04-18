Liberty Energy (LBRT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Liberty Energy (NYSE: LBRT):

4/15/2025 – Liberty Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Liberty Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Liberty Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Liberty Energy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

3/27/2025 – Liberty Energy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

3/24/2025 – Liberty Energy was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.05 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

