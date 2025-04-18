Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $183,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 144,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

